New kit for airport firefighters

The Airport Fire and Rescue Service unveiled their new fire-fighting kit in the presence of the Minister with responsibility for the Fire Services, Gilbert Licudi, and other dignitaries.

In addition, the men received awards and certificates acknowledging the various courses each crew member had passed in the past months.

The new kit sees a return to the traditional navy blue colour and will provide afford Airport Fire Rescue Service fire-fighters the essential protection to deal with the full range of incidents they are trained to tackle, and includes boots, helmets, gloves and flash hoods.

“Every single item of Personal Protection Equipment was selected after an extensive evaluation process looking at all aspects of protection to best meet the operational needs of the AFRS, whilst also providing value for money,” said a Government spokesman.

As Mr Licudi presented each firefighter with their certificates and a list of each course completed by the crewmember was also read out.

The list was long.

It included 18 Initial Supervisors and Incident Command Level One courses; eight Aviation Bridging Courses; five Breathing Apparatus Training Instructors courses; eight staff members also successfully undertook Training Assessor’s courses, two as Breathing Apparatus Servicers with Dräger Int. in Newcastle and two as Fire-fighter Physical Training Instructors carried out in Manchester Airport.

Another four firefighters also qualified as Emergency Response Fire Appliance Driving Instructors in a course specifically tailored for Gibraltar’s roads carried out by ERDT Ltd.

“The entirety of the operational staff also recently undertook a First Responder course run by the GHA Ambulance Service, designed to increase interoperability and be able to assist the Ambulance Service at operational incidents,” said the Government.

“I would like to congratulate the AFRS Firefighters and Management for their achievements to date. Apart from the obvious benefits that their new equipment and training brings it is most encouraging to witness the high level of professionalism at first hand,” said Mr Licudi.

Nicky Viñales, Senior Fire Officer, and Adrian Hernandez, Deputy Fire Officer, assisted Mr Licudi in presenting the certificates.

The two officers also received their own certificates for a Supervisor Course and Initial Incident Command, with Mr Hernandez receiving an additional one for Assessing Competence in the Work Environment.

“It is important to recognise the transition that we have undergone since our transfer in October 2015 from the MoD to the AFRS,” said Mr Viñales.

“The number of courses undertaken is a testament to the ongoing commitment to training and Continual Professional Development that the AFRS has demonstrated,” he added.

