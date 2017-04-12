New children’s playground at Cancer Relief

A new play area has been officially opened at the Cancer Relief Centre premises on South Barrack Road donated in its entirety by the Guardian Angel Foundation. The money for the project was raised following their fund-raising efforts in October last year when a team of 15 cyclists and five support crew made their way from Portugal to Gibraltar and raised over £13,000.

The Guardian Angel Foundation, a Gibraltar registered charity (No. 237), was set up in 2013 with the intention of improving the standards of care and living for local children affected by genuine financial distress or suffering from any illness or disability which impairs their physical or mental well-being.



The playground was officially opened by Tyrone Vinet of the Guardian Angel Foundation. It was attended by Health Minister Dr John Cortes and Equality Minister Samantha Sacramento as well as past and current service users and their families and friends.

“The fantastic party atmosphere was proof that this area will provide an exciting new resource at the Centre,” said a spokesperson who added that the lack of children’s facilities at the Centre had been brought to the attention of this charity by service users with young families. Since then, they had been working hard to develop services in this area and ensure families with young children could feel at home.

Meanwhile the Guardian Angel Foundation continues to work with Government and other charities to deliver various projects aimed at improving the lives of children in Gibraltar.

“The children’s play park at the Gibraltar Cancer Relief Centre represents the fifth major project delivered by the Foundation in less than four years,” said Kevin Hook who said the charity was grateful to the Government and the general public for all the support it had shown the charity and for the opportunity to make a difference.

The charity is already organising delivery of its next project and is looking forward to the results, he added.

