Missing Person

The Royal Gibraltar Police has said it is concerned for the wellbeing of 61-year-old British national Anthony Joseph Baldorino.

In a statement police said his last telephone contact was on Thursday March 23.

Inquiries are being made into a possible sighting on Wednesday April 5, 2017 in the area of the Leisure Centre, police said.

According to the RGP, Mr Baldorino is about 1.78m tall has grey, thinning, hair and is of a large build.

Anyone with information of Anthony’s whereabouts is requested to contact the RGP on 20072500

