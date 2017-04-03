Michel Salgado buys into Gibraltar United

Spanish football star Michel Salgado was yesterday announced as one of the new owners of Gibraltar United.

“We are not bringing a Spanish veto but a Spanish star,” commented Pablo Dana, an Italian national, founder and managing partner of Heritage Wealth DWC in Dubai who yesterday with Michel Salgado of Real Madrid Galacticos legend fame, son-in-law of the Real Madrid President bought into local football club Gibraltar United.

The surprise announcement was made at Turricum Private Bank when Paul Collado, President of Gibraltar United introduced the two and signed a partnership/ownership agreement between the three parties and a sponsorship deal with Turricum Bank who openly endorsed the partnership deal.

Michel Salgado, present at the press conference highlighted that this was his first venture into being an owner of a club. The long term venture, as it was described is aimed at bringing the club into a professional level of football building from the youth.

Paul Dana further emphasised that this was not a venture aimed at getting trophies, but at developing the club and challenging at the top.

Speaking at the press conference Paul Collado President of Gibraltar United said that the aim is to be an “ambitious football club for Gibraltar, this includes competing to win the Gibraltar first division and continuing our hard work with our youth and build Gibraltar’s finest youth academy. We firmly believe that the partnership with these esteemed Gentlemen will aid us in achieving this within a reasonable period of time.”

“Let’s separate sports and the politics and enjoy the sports and we will be able to enjoy it more. I still see Gibraltar as a great opportunity. To promote Gibraltar to Dubai and to be able to address and bring expatriates from Dubai to Gibraltar and not somewhere else,” said Paul Dana as he played down the present Brexit issues which surround future investments into Gibraltar.

Asked on what the partnership could bring to the club and football in Gibraltar Michel Salgado explained that he was presently working with 45 different nationalities, not just working in Dubai, working within the grassroots. He explained that he believed that what he was trying to do in Gibraltar was bring professionalism to a club adding “you can find good players anywhere in the world. It’s about finding, polishing and bringing out the player from the rough diamond.”

He nevertheless, did not venture into making promises of grandeur, “we continue to try and achieve our dreams. We do not promise anything, what I promise is to work hard it is what I do. I like the country, I like what it offers, I want to learn. I like the idea, I like the country and the fact you can find a lot of things to do and I like the name as well. It is the only one with a real name, Gibraltar.”

