Last Friday, a new cruise ship, the Majestic Princess, paid her first visit to the Port of Gibraltar. Taking part in the traditional exchange of plaques were (l to r): Martin Moss (Cruise Director), Dirk Brand (Hotel General Manager), Dennis Federico, (MH Blands), Nicky Guerrero, (CEO GTB), Captain Dino Sagano, Manolo Tirado, (Deputy Captain of the Port), Suyenne Catania (GTB).

