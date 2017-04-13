Lifeguards at local beaches for Easter

Starting this Easter weekend and until the official opening of the bathing season in June there will be lifeguards in attendance for nine hours a day on all beaches.

Although the official bath season does not start until June 10 beaches will be open for business this Easter and Alain Gatt, the beaches and administration manager, has been working closely with Stephen Warr and his team from the Department of Environment to make this happen. Toilet facilities will also be available this Easter weekend.

Western Beach, however, will not be open as it is still being monitored for water pollution and the seaweed that has built up over the past few months assisted by heavy storms still needs to be removed. As the high risk of storms at this time of the year has passed the work to remove the seaweed will commence soon, Mr Warr told the Chronicle.

Works to make the beach accessible to everyone have also started and include annual repairs.

FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Related