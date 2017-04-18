La Linea parties to intensify Brexit lobbying

The political parties represented in La Linea’s town council met yesterday to discuss the impact of Brexit on the city and coordinate plans to lobby officials at regional and national level.

With thousands of La Linea’s citizens reliant on Gibraltar for employment, there is mounting concern that Brexit will damage both the border city and the wider Campo economy.

Spokesmen for the parties agreed to intensify their efforts and secure assurances from Spanish authorities as what plans would be put into place to mitigate those potential adverse effects.

“There is unease about Brexit both in the city and among the parties,” said Juan Franco, the mayor of La Linea.

“We have already spoken about La Linea’s unique circumstances and as such we have requested a meeting with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and we will do the same with the president of the Junta de Andalucia, the president of the Diputación and with the Mancomunidad de Municipios of the Campo de Gibraltar.”

“We want to explain to all of them the singular situation that La Linea faces and see what plans each of these administrative bodies has for our city within their respective competences.”

La Linea is governed by La Linea 100×100 under a pact with the Partido Popular, with PSOE and the Partido Andalucista also represented in opposition.

