Justice minister joins police recruits in physical assessment

The Minister for Justice, Neil Costa, joined Royal Gibraltar Police and Gibraltar Defence Police recruits for a “gruelling” physical assessment undertaken by local fitness entity Reshape and Rumble.

Mr Costa, who took time out of his very busy schedule, said that having already addressed the recruits at the beginning of their recruit training, he thought that it was equally important to be part of what the RGP and GDP expects of its officers.

For his part, Superintendent Richard Ullger who leads the Planning, Development and Support Division, which encompasses recruit training said, that “the recruits had been very fortunate to have a Minister that had been committed so far to their training”.

He stated that “the RGP is an organisation that instils well being and fitness daily and this was one of the many activities that the recruits had so far completed this year.”

The recruits are now on the final stretch of training with four more weeks to complete.

