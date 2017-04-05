Ince’s Hall graffiti ‘is just the beginning’

Street artist Ben Eine is putting the finishing touches to the street art/graffiti project on the façade of the Ince’s Hall Theatre building. Hopeful that his work will be the beginning of a wave of local street art he said he was excited about being the first person do a piece of street art in Gibraltar. Pleased it is such a big wall he was also “happy” it had created discussion.

“Hopefully 99% of local people will enjoy it and take something positive from it,” he said whilst pointing out that street art was a tourist attraction around the world and there were event street art tours in some cities.

Mr Eine told the Chronicle he would like to return and possibly work on another project in Gibraltar.

“Gibraltar at the moment is a blank canvas and I like painting,” he said.

