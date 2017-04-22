Hassan Nahon urges wider smoking ban

Independent Minster for Parliament Marlene Hassan Nahon is calling on the Government to ban smoking in outdoor parks.

Welcoming and congratulating the Government on the recent no smoking law for Bayside Sports Complex, she would like the ban to be extended.

“I echo the Government’s philosophy that ‘no sportsperson or spectator, especially no child, should have to suffer the effects of secondary smoke’,” she said.

“Therefore, and based on that philosophy, I call on Government to apply the same rationale to our outdoor parks, where in particular children, toddlers and newborn babies frequent and should equally not be subjected to second hand smoke.”

A Gibraltar Government said it was GSLA policy that smoking is not permitted in local playgrounds.

However at present there is no law specifically banning this.

