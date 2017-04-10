Growing our own

The pupils at Notre Dame School have been growing their own, herbs, vegetables and fruits in their own garden at the school with great success. This formed part of their sensory diets and they have grown their own, herbs, vegetables and fruits in the playground which they have transformed into a beautiful gardening area. Last week the children were able to see what they had achieved. The Alameda Gardens supported the school by donating all the herbs and advising the LSF teachers as the project evolved.

