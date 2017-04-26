Gibraltar seeks post-Brexit electoral commitments from UK parties

The Gibraltar Government is calling on Britain’s political parties to make “clear and explicit commitments” to Gibraltar in their manifestos for the June 8 general election.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said his government would seek assurances on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit future from parties contesting the UK election.

“We’ll asking political parties in the UK to feature clear and explicit commitments to Gibraltar in their manifestos, both in terms of our ability to continue to trade on single-market terms with the UK after Brexit, and the inclusion of Gibraltar in the UK’s new international trade deals going forward, including the ones with the EU,” Mr Picardo said yesterday.

“The process has already begun and we have already approached officials in the various parties.”

Mr Picardo has declined to comment in any detail on the UK election, although he acknowledges the outcome could have direct consequences for Gibraltar.

FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Related