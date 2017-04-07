Gib and the Commonwealth family

The University of Gibraltar is launching the Commonwealth Scholarship Scheme today, bringing global recognition and an acknowledgement of its PhD research programme.

The Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan aims to sustain the principles of the Commonwealth.

According to the University the scholarship plan is one of the “largest and most prestigious scholarship schemes for international study in the world”.

Today an international seminar on the ‘Commonwealth of Learning’ will be held to celebrate the launch of the new scheme.

This seminar will focus on the core issues relating to learning, change and engagement with the Commonwealth family.

Given Brexit, and current discussions around Article 50, the seminar will be addressing issues regarding the future relationship and possible strengthening of ties between Gibraltar and the Commonwealth.

Confirmed speakers include Former Secretary General of the Association of Commonwealth Universities Professor John Wood, Dr Alastair Niven from the University of Oxford, the Chancellor of the University of Gibraltar Lord Luce, Patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society Gibraltar Branch Peter Montegriffo and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Gibraltar Professor Daniella Tilbury.

The seminar is open to the public.

Image: David Parody

Related