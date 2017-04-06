Gib and Berlin artists working together

Alan Perez and Max Sudhues, artists who participated in the Artists for Gibraltar – Berlin Artist Exchange Residency last year, will give a presentation tomorrow on the benefits of the project. The illustrated talk which is open to everyone is on tomorrow at 6pm at the John Mackintosh Hall.The artists will look at who benefited from last year’s residency exchange with the aim of promoting this year’s residency.

Mr Sunhues together with Mr Perez will also be alerting local artists to look at participating in this year’s residency programme.

The Berlin art residence exchange programme is a cultural development initiative organised by GCS on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, together with Lichtenberg Studios.

Last year Mr Perez travelled to Berlin in July for a four week period to develop his work and ideas in urban public spaces. Meanwhile Berlin based artist Mr Sudhues was in Gibraltar in September also as part of the residency.

Each artist will speak for half an hour about their respective experience; the artworks they produced and how the residency impacted their work. Mr Sundue will also be presenting the catalogue of works he produced during his time on the Rock. Mr Perez will present his catalogue of work from Berlin. This will be followed by a Question and Answer session.

This year the art residency will be in 31 July – 27 August in Berlin and from 11 September to 8 October in Gibraltar.

The Berlin Artist Exchange Residency will take place at Lichtenberg Studios Berlin and Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery Gibraltar. The project is for artists based in Gibraltar and Berlin interested in developing their work in urban public spaces.

The residency is aimed at artists, writers, architects and other professionals interested in the discourse of art in urban spaces. The guiding principle is the idea of intervening in the district with low-threshold projects: starting with the tourist-like behaviour of the resident artists, who will explore the district as researchers or simply as curious observers, and extending right through to the realisation of concrete projects in public spaces in Lichtenberg.

