Four second half goals give Lincoln Red Imps victory over Europa FC

Over 2,000 fans watched Gibraltar’s first division derby match between Lincoln Red Imps and Europa FC. The latter were to go ahead in the first half, dominating play throughout most of the first 45 minutes.
Lincoln Red Imps returned in the second half with a new impetus in their game. Four goals in the second half gave them a 4-1 victory allowing them to leapfrog over Europa FC to take top of the table with just a handful of matches left to play.
