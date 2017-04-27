ESG raises GibDock noise concerns

Excessive noise levels from the GibDock facility are keeping local residents awake at night, the Environmental Safety Group has claimed.

In a statement the ESG highlighted the complaints it has recently received from residents affected by noise pollution.

“However, last weekend drew further calls from residents and it appears the activity and problem continues, of excessive noise levels from GibDock keeping people awake at night,” the group said.

Commenting on the matter, the Gibraltar Government said it was aware that there have been complaints of sound pollution and had raised the matter with Gibdock directly.

However, the group said it was “incredulous” to learn, a few days ago, that GibDock was this month accredited with ISO14001: 2015 for “Quality and Environmental recognition”.

“Naturally any efforts in improving any work or industrial practice is welcomed but an honest environmental audit into the dockyard activity and impact would have confirmed that noise and air pollution levels can be onerous and carry heavy environmental consequences for neighbouring areas,” the ESG said.

Given the close proximity of residents to GibDock, the nature and timing of works carried out by the company must be very carefully managed, the ESG said.

The group added that major works should be prohibited at night and all vessels in for servicing must be able to connect to onshore power to eliminate noise and air pollution from running of engines at berth.

“Best available technology and practice under ISO should also, in our view, direct the facility to limit pollutants, from sand blasting and the painting of vessels and hulls, from crossing the fence line and entering adjacent neighbourhoods,” it said.

The ESG further stated that it has approached GibDock in the past on noise and air pollution with no response from the company and will continue to monitor this issue closely.

Gibdock was contacted by The Chronicle for comment.

The company stated: “The official response from Gibdock is ‘no comment’.”

