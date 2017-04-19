Do you want to join the excavations at Gorham’s?

A scheme aimed at involving the local public in the annual excavations at the Gorham’s Cave Complex UNESCO World Heritage Site was launched yesterday on World Heritage Day. This is the first time the general public are being invited to join the dig and eight places will be available.

The scheme aims to celebrate the first year of the complex as a World Heritage Site, and a member of the global community of special heritage places.

In all eight places are being offered to local residents wishing to participate on a voluntary basis in this year’s excavations which will run from 19 June to 18 August.

“No previous experience is required as volunteers will work under the direct supervision of specialists at all times. The places offered will be divided equally into four slots of two weeks each covering the period of the excavation,” said a spokesperson.

The slots will be staggered to ensure two persons participate at any one time.

Persons interested in participating should be aware that participation requires a commitment of six days a week (Monday to Saturday inclusive) for a minimum of two weeks.

Excavations typically take place between 9am and 6pm daily but additional laboratory work may be involved after 6pm.

In order to make the places accessible to as many persons as possible, work will not just involve the site itself but also analytical post-excavation work at the Gibraltar Museum’s laboratories.

“World Heritage is the shared wealth of humankind and protecting and preserving these amazing places demands the collective efforts of all of us,” said a spokesperson for the Gibraltar Museum.

Yesterday, April 18, is the ‘official’ international celebration day first proposed by ICOMOS, the International Council for Monuments and Sites and then approved by UNESCO, the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (the part of the UN that manages World Heritage) – in 1983.

Meanwhile persons interested in joining the dig should write to Dr Geraldine Finlayson, Gorham’s Cave Complex World Heritage Site Co-ordinator, The Gibraltar Museum, 18-20 Bomb House Lane, Gibraltar. Email geraldine.finlayson@gibmuseum.gi.

