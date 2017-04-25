Dementia society welcomes Hillsides and urges continued investment

Hillsides, the new residential facility for persons with Alzheimer’s and Dementia, was formally inaugurated yesterday having welcomed its first 16 patients over the weekend. Located at the site of the old Royal Naval Hospital and close to the Bella Vista Dementia Day Centre, this is the latest in the provision of elderly care services locally which opened at the beginning of the year.

At opening ceremony Chief Minister Fabian Picardo emphasised how Gibraltar had to care “not just about the budget surplus, not just about Brexit, but about our own people who get older and need care”.

“That,” he said, “is what really defines our community.”

Daphne Alcantara, the chairwoman of the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society, welcomed the opening of the new facility but urged continued investment, adding that Mount Alvernia now “needs to change” to meet the same standards set by Hillsides.

Mrs Alcantara said she is “extremely happy” with Hillsides, but added “all dementia patients should be entitled to the same standards” and it must not be up to the luck of the draw.

