Cybercrime, ‘a special way to ruin your day’

Cybercrime can “ruin your day in a very special way”, local businesses were warned yesterday at an IT security event.

Ransomware, a computer malware that extorts users in return for their data, has now become one of the most “widespread and damaging” threats to internet users, according to organisers.

The event held at the Sunborn and organised by Newton Systems and security software company Sophos saw attendance from representatives of 40 local businesses.

John Shier, security expert at Sophos, told the business representatives scams are becoming far more sophisticated in recent times.

“If we look at the landscape for ransomware today there is just so much of it out there because it works,” he said.

“This is the kind of thing that will ruin your day in a very special way, because not only is it going after files, but it is going after your user-created content, it is your business, it is going after your financial spreadsheets, your pictures of your honeymoon, a video of your child’s first steps, the stuff that you really care about.”

