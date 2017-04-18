Convent unity candle pays tribute to Momy Levy

“There is nothing more vital to Gibraltar than its unified Community,” said Governor Lt Gen Edward Davis at the lighting ceremony of the Unity Candle on Maundy Thursday at the Convent.

“Equally, nobody has done more to protect, progress and promote this Community than Momy Levy. They are both an inspiration to us all,” he said in the presence of Sarah Levy, who attended the first lighting of the Convent’s Unity Candle in honour of her late husband Mr Levy together with members of her family.

This Unity Candle symbolises the vital importance of a unified multi-cultural community to the well-being of Gibraltar as exemplified and championed by Mr Levy throughout his lifetime, said the Convent.

“The Unity Candle is lit at the last light each day to celebrate the passing of another day when the inclusive, respectful and mutually-supporting Gibraltarian Community has been decisive in assuring the safety and prosperity of Gibraltar. It is extinguished at midnight each day as a reminder of the challenges incumbent in sustaining the unity of the Gibraltarian Community across the different races, faiths, sectors, neighbourhoods and generations throughout the coming day.”

Related