Commonwealth initiative will open doors for Gib University

The Gibraltar Commonwealth Scholarship is the beginning of the fulfilment of the potential of
this University of Gibraltar, said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, at the launch yesterday at the
University.
It was, he told the University’s Chancellor Lord Luce and its Vice-Chancellor Professor
Daniella Tilbury, as well as invited guests which included Governor Lt. Gen. Edward Davis,
Minister for Education Or John Cortes, the start of what this university can mean in terms of
“Gibraltar spreading its wings not just in academia but beyond, and not just in Europe”.
“From this great spot, from where Britain controls the entrance and exit of the Strait of
Gibraltar, I can think of no better place to think about our global reach,” he stated.
Mr Picardo said there were 30,000 students benefitting from scholarships like this from
universities around the world and it was an absolute pleasure to see Gibraltar form a part of
this commonwealth scholarship fellowship plan.
The scheme launched against the background of Brexit is one of the steps to ensure the
University of Gibraltar will have a flow of students even after Gibraltar and the UK leave the
EU.
FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS
The Gibraltar Commonwealth Scholarship is the beginning of the fulfilment of the potential of