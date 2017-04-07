Close to 500 entries for Spring Festival logo competition

The annual Spring Festival logo competition saw a record number of entries, announced Culture Minister Steven Linares with 481 entries and 18 highly commended certificates presented.

Anselmo Torres designed the winning logo and was awarded £300 for his work. His logo is now the official design for the 2017 Spring Festival.

At the same time the winners of the Spring Festival Short story competition which is supported by the Gibraltar Chronicle were also announced. Jackie Anderson won the adult with her story titled ‘don’t weep for me’.

Ana Sharma was the winner of the school years 12/13 category and Carmen Anderson won the years 8/11 category.

The runners up in the adult section were Yvonne Sacarello and Rebecca Faller who received a highly commended prize.

The stories will be published as from Monday.

