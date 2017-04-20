Charles Bruzon House inaugurated

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, in the presence of Minister for Housing Samantha Sacramento, inaugurated the Charles Bruzon House yesterday.

Located in Europort Avenue it is named after the late Government Minister for Housing and the Elderly Charles Bruzon who died while a Member of Parliament four years ago.

Mr Bruzon’s son Philip was also present.

“It is a pleasure to see you all here as tenants of the new house and it is a particular pleasure to have Charles Bruzon’s son Philip here to represent his family,” the Chief Minister said.

“The development of an additional residential area for ‘particularly young Gibraltarians’ is something we promised to do when we were first elected in 2011 and Charles was part of looking where there should be a development and how it is should be structured, it was something that was very close to his heart.”

“Naming this facility Charles Bruzon house is something that rolled off the tongue for all of us,” he added.

The Chief Minister also said he hoped to visit the house often and to see the residents enjoy all the facilities it provides.

Before unveiling the plaque with Mr Picardo, Ms Sacramento said the government did not create the building with just the input of all the professionals to make sure they got it right, “we also did it for you with a lot of love.”

“I genuinely say that, for us it was so important to make sure that we could deliver for you citizens of our community who have contributed to our community so much that we gave back to you a comfortable home that will give you the ability to live here independently and very happily,” she added.

The Chief Minister also noted that once the residents of Charles Bruzon house move in, the properties where they previously lived would be free once more to be occupied by Government tenants.

Related