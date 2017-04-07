‘Carousel’ first for local dancer in the West End

Local dancer Nolan Robba known by his artistic name Nolan Edwards will today make his debut on the West End in the latest production of Rodger’s and Hammerstein Carousel. In this semi-staged production by the English National Opera Nolan is part of the dancing ensemble and also covers for the ‘Carnival By’.

Mr Edwards says he is thrilled about being a part of this production opens tonight and which stars Alfie Boe (Billy Bigelow) and Katherine Jenkins (Julie Jordan) in the main roles together with Nicholas Lyndhurst (Star Keeper. In a short run of just 41 performances at the ENO’s London Coliseum the musical is directed by Lonny Price and includes the ENO award winning 40 piece orchestra and chorus, conducted by David Charles Abell.

