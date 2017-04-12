Calpe House opening delayed

The opening of the new Calpe House at Norfolk Square in London has been delayed to September or October this year. The Calpe House Trust yesterday said that City Sq, the building contractors engaged in the refurbishment of the building, had gone into voluntary liquidation following difficulties on another project.

A statement informed the company had “ceased to conduct business” on March 31 this year. This now means the building will not be ready for opening in July as was planned.

Vice President of the Calpe House Trust, Albert Poggio, said the situation was well beyond anyone’s control and it was “most unfortunate” this had happened.

“City Sq were appointed by us following a competitive process conducted on our behalf by our technical and legal advisers in the UK. This is an unexpected setback which is likely to delay the projected completion date of end of June,” said Mr Poggio.

“We –as the Trust – were shocked when we were called in by our legal advisors.”

But Mr Poggio was confident the project was at an advanced stage. The technical advisers, he said, had already started the process of selecting and appointing new contractors and the Trust was hopeful that the effects of City Sq’ cessation of business would be “as limited as possible”.

He thanked the people of Gibraltar who had done so much for the Calpe House Trust since the appeal was launched and “the incredible support” it had received.

He asked for everyone’s patience on the matter but that “these things happened”.

He emphasised the Calpe House Trust remained positive and that the delay would not be more than three or four weeks.

Mr Poggio called on Gibraltar to continue to support Calpe House as it had always done.

APPOINTED ADVISOR TO THE TRUST

Meanwhile earlier this week Hassans’ associate, Moshe Levy, was appointed Honorary Legal Adviser to Calpe House Trust.

Albert Poggio, commented on how an ambitious project such as this required, and continued to require, much legal advice.

“For Hassans to offer Moshe Levy as our honorary legal advisor is a tremendous help to the Trust and demonstrates clearly the dedicated support from Hassans as one of our major sponsors,” he said.

Meanwhile Hassans’ Managing Partner, Javier Chincotta, said that providing pro bono advice to worthy charities was important to Hassans.

“Calpe House Trust continues to help so many fellow Gibraltarians and we are proud to reciprocate by providing our expertise to help them bring this project comes to a successful completion,” he added.