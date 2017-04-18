Call for volunteers of the 2019 Island Games

Between 500 to 1,000 volunteers will most likely be needed for the organising and running of the 2019 NatWest Island Games XV111 on the Rock.

The Gibraltar Island Games Association is initiating a campaign calling for volunteers to sign up to help make the games a success just like they did in the 1995 Sunshine Games and help the organisers “create a legacy”.

President of the association, Linda Alvarez, says volunteers – or games makers as they will be known – “are integral to the success of every Island Games” and will be needed to help the organising committee create the best possible games that Gibraltar is capable of hosting.

The association would like to invite people to register their interest in becoming a games maker.

“At this unsettled time, Gibraltar will be able to show to our fellow island friends both in and out of Europe what a great place we are, how we are capable of providing one of the best ever games. Gibraltar working together as one,” Mrs Alvarez said.

“It is an exciting time ahead, from my experience in previous games the volunteers have made a real difference and thoroughly enjoyed themselves at the same time.”

