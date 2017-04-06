Brits split over Gib

One in three people in Britain would cede at least some sovereignty over Gibraltar for a better Brexit deal according to a YouGov poll. A new YouGov survey shows that a third of people would be willing to cede at least some sovereignty over Gibraltar to Spain in order to get a “much better”Brexit deal for the UK. A slightly higher proportion (37%) would not countenance such a move, whilst 30% don’t know.

The questioned asked was: If the status of Gibraltar was the only thing preventing the UK from getting a much better Brexit deal, would you support passing at least some sovereignty over the territory to Spain?

3623 UK adults were questioned on Monday of this week.

