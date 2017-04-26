Brexit workshop puts focus on citizens’ rights

The need to protect the rights of individual EU citizens after Brexit was the key focus of a workshop organised by the European Citizen Action Service [ECAS] and the Gibraltar Citizens Advice Bureau at the University of Gibraltar yesterday.

The four-hour conference, entitled ‘Five Takeaways on Brexit’, also analysed in detail the impact of Brexit on Gibraltar.

Its findings will aid research into how Gibraltar and its citizens will be affected by the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

ECAS aims to convey concerns voiced throughout the conference to the EU on June 20.

In an opening address to the session, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said Spain should be focusing its efforts on protecting the rights of its citizens in the post-Brexit scenario, not on Gibraltar’s sovereignty.

Mr Picardo reflected on Clause 22 of the EU draft negotiating guidelines, which gives Spain a veto over the application to Gibraltar of any future deal between the UK and the EU.

“Clause 22 will live in infamy,” Mr Picardo said.

