Brexit Select Committee reaches out to public

The Gibraltar Parliament’s Brexit select committee will invite submissions from the public, it announced yesterday after an initial meeting in which it was also agreed that the Gibraltar Government will brief the Opposition on Brexit matters confidentially on a regular basis.

In a statement the Gibraltar Parliament said the first meeting of the Select Committee on the EU took place in a “positive and constructive spirit”.

It was decided that the Committee will invite oral and/or written representations from organisations and members of the public, Parliament said.

The deadline for asking to be heard by the Select Committee will be Wednesday 31 May.

This will allow the Committee to time-table oral hearings which will take place after that date.

The deadline for the submission of written representations will be Friday 30 June.

There will be advertisements published in the media with the relevant details.

The meeting was chaired by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and includes the Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Joseph Garcia, who is Minister for Exiting the European Union, the Minister for Education and the Environment Dr. John Cortes, the Minister for Commerce Albert Isola, the Leader of the Opposition Daniel Feetham, Opposition spokesman on Europe Trevor Hammond and Independent Member Marlene Hassan Nahon.

The terms of reference of the Select Committee are to report to the House on “both the impact on Gibraltar of a potential withdrawal from the European Union and Gibraltar’s future relationship with the European Union”.

Parliament further explained that yesterday’s meeting centred on practical arrangements, including the programme of work that was unanimously agreed by all present.

It was also agreed that the Government, generally through the Deputy Chief Minister, would provide regular confidential briefings on Brexit matters to Opposition Members on the Committee.

