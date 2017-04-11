Brexit concerns unites Campo mayors

The Mayors of the Campo have called for a demonstration on the impact of Brexit in the area. Juan Franco, Juan Casanova, Francisco Jose Gomez and Jorge Romero, mayors of La Linea, Castellar, Jimena and Los Barrios, have written a letter to Luis Angel Fernandez, the president of Mancomunidad de Municipios, calling for measures and investments from the Spanish Government in order to hopefully reduce the impact of Brexit.

The letter requested an urgent meeting of the Council of Mayors in order to highlight the Campo’s concerns on the Brexit negotiations and the possibility of a demonstration inorder to raise awareness.

Back in October, Jose Manuel Garcia Margallo then Spanish is Foreign Secretary, had promised to maintain an open dialogue with the Campo on the issue.

“We presented a dossier to the minister with all our concerns as the situation continues to bring growing uncertainty about the future of the Campo and its thousands of citizens,” the letter said.

