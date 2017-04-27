‘Borders and Coastguard’ cycle run for charity

The Association of Borders and Coastguard Officers (ABCO) is supporting three of its officers in a challenging fundraising event. Between the 9 and 11 May the officers will be cycling from Alhama de Granada to Gibraltar following the TransAndalus route. The three day, off road challenge will cover over 300 km distance with a 6,000 metre accumulated elevation gain. All monies raised will go to three charities selected by these officers.

These charities are Rockfitness Charity which is Gibraltar based and helps people with disabilities through fitness, Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital Charity in London and Cancer Research UK (Gibraltar Branch).

A Family Bingo night will be held at the Laguna Social Club on Friday 19 May with bingo books being sold at £10 (per book) directly via https://www.facebook.com/ABCO.2017.Charity.Ride/

The Association has set up a JustGiving page for those wishing to donate online at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/abcocharityride

All proceeds raised during these fundraising events go entirely towards the charities as the riders’ costs have already been covered by ABCO.

