Border ‘front and centre’ for interregional trade union movement

The issue of the border will be placed ‘front and centre’ of a new interregional trade union coordination set up by Unite the Union and incorporating Spanish unions.

As the Union looks to ensure that ordinary working people are not disadvantaged as a result of Brexit it held a meeting between unions on both sides of the border at its headquarters earlier this week.

The meeting was attended by Simon Dubbins, Director of International at Unite the Union, who explained that the unions had agreed to form a general assembly of delegates across constituent parts.

Meeting on a more regular basis will be an executive committee which will exchange information, take decisions and agree on courses of action.

In an interview Mr Dubbins explained that the purpose behind his visit to the Rock was to assist in the formation of an inter-regional trade union co-ordination which will bring together the Spanish unions Comisiones Obreras and UGT with Unite the Union and the Gibraltar Teachers Union.

This, Mr Dubbins said, will ensure that the voice and interests of working people are heard and that there is a structure and a platform to enable that to happen.

