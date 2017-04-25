Athletics training course

The Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association liaised with UK Athletics to organise a training course to support the development of athletics coaches in Gibraltar. The Athletics disciplines covered have included High Jump, Hurdles, Shot Putt and Long Jump. The three visiting UK Athletics Coach Educators, David Millett, Colin Allen and Lijana Kazlow also organised a training day for teachers which covered the introduction of all of the above athletic disciplines to children and young people. Pics: Johnny Bugeja

