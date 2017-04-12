Aleppo Gib appeal received positive reaction

The Bishop’s Lent Appeal for Aleppo comes to a close this week. Throughout Lent Bishop of Gibraltar Carmel Zammit said the people of Gibraltar had positively engaged with this campaign to help the suffering of Christians in Syria with just a few days before Easter were still reacting positively to the campaign.

“It is my desire that we be associated with Aid to the Church in Need for the next three years after which we will assess the situation. We aim to maintain a close association with Aid to the Church in Need by bringing news of where the Gibraltar contribution is being utilized,” he said.

But the main issue through this first appeal was not much how much money is collected, but the fact that this money “must in some way or other be the result of our own self-sacrifice practiced during lent”.

Up to now, he said, the indications were that the campaign was going quite well.

