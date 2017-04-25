Gibraltar set to appear in popular military game

Gibraltar appears set to feature in the latest edition of Call of Duty, one of the most popular first-person shooting games in recent years.

Sledgehammer Games, which developed the game, will reveal further details Call of Duty: World War II on Wednesday evening.

In the build-up to the worldwide reveal, company founder Michael Condrey posted a video of himself addressing fans from the top of the Rock, which he described as ‘a secret location’.

And now, a special message from @MichaelCondrey. Don't miss our worldwide reveal on Wednesday, 4.26 at 10AM PDT. https://t.co/urUxbvRK6j pic.twitter.com/4IhVevZYvF — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) April 24, 2017



That prompted speculation that the game, which will challenge players with realistic and historically-accurate battle scenarios set in WWII, will include at least some sections based in Gibraltar.



The Rock played an important role in during the war and was a critical staging post for Allied military activity in the Mediterranean.

Bristling with cannon and armaments, the Rock commanded control of the Strait of Gibraltar, a critical maritime chokepoint vital to the war effort.



Although the Call of Duty franchise has focused on modern warfare scenarios for some time, its first editions were set in WWII.