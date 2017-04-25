Gibraltar set to appear in popular military game

Gibraltar appears set to feature in the latest edition of Call of Duty, one of the most popular first-person shooting games in recent years.
Sledgehammer Games, which developed the game, will reveal further details Call of Duty: World War II on Wednesday evening.
In the build-up to the worldwide reveal, company founder Michael Condrey posted a video of himself addressing fans from the top of the Rock, which he described as ‘a secret location’.


That prompted speculation that the game, which will challenge players with realistic and historically-accurate battle scenarios set in WWII, will include at least some sections based in Gibraltar.
The Rock played an important role in during the war and was a critical staging post for Allied military activity in the Mediterranean.
Bristling with cannon and armaments, the Rock commanded control of the Strait of Gibraltar, a critical maritime chokepoint vital to the war effort.
Although the Call of Duty franchise has focused on modern warfare scenarios for some time, its first editions were set in WWII.

