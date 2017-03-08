Youth Clubs head to Spain for day out

Members of all four local Youth Clubs accompanied by their Youth Workers were treated to a fun packed day out recently in nearby Spain.

The participants spent the morning at a popular trampoline park where they were able to test their gymnastic abilities and release some energy in a positive manner.

This was followed by a visit to a shopping mall where lunch was enjoyed by all before returning to Gibraltar.

For any general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service contact Mark Zammit Principal Youth Officer on gibyouth@gibtelecom.net or call 200 78637.

