Youth Clubs head to Spain for day out

Youth Clubs head to Spain for day out

Members of all four local Youth Clubs accompanied by their Youth Workers were treated to a fun packed day out recently in nearby Spain.
The participants spent the morning at a popular trampoline park where they were able to test their gymnastic abilities and release some energy in a positive manner.
This was followed by a visit to a shopping mall where lunch was enjoyed by all before returning to Gibraltar.
For any general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service contact Mark Zammit Principal Youth Officer on gibyouth@gibtelecom.net or call 200 78637.

mm
Chronicle Staff
CONTRIBUTOR
PROFILE

Recent Posts

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle