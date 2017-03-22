UK medical students complete ‘elective placements’ in Gibraltar

Two students from Edge Hill’s Faculty of Health and Social Care in UK have just completed an elective placement at St Bernard’s Hospital.

According to the GHA the placements have provided them with a great insight into the medical world.

Third year Operating Department Practice students, Grace Axford-Hawkes and Megan Hughes, chose to come to the Rock for their two week placement, as they wanted to experience patient care in the local operating theatres.

“I think elective placements are fantastic for students to get out there and experience something a little bit out of their comfort zone. At first, I was scared but eventually found my feet and now I feel like a much more accomplished practitioner. I would highly recommend an elective placement in an area you wouldn’t usually get experience in,” said Megan.

Operating department practitioners work with surgeons, anaesthetists and theatre nurses to ensure surgery is as safe and effective as possible.

While they were at St Bernard’s Hospital, Grace and Megan broadened their knowledge by working with anaesthetists and using new equipment and materials.

Teresa Hardcastle, Senior Lecturer in Operating Department Practice at Edge Hill added: “This was a good opportunity that we were able to offer to our students in their third year because we have formed great links with St Bernard’s Hospital in Gibraltar.”

Meanwhile, local nursing student Stephanie Stevens was featured in this week’s episode of the GBC television series ‘Just Another Day’. Stephanie was able to talk about her training and vocational studies at St Bernard’s Hospital, together with her hopes and ambitions for a professional career in the medical sector.

Minister for Health, Neil Costa, said: “Gibraltar’s health services continue to generate positive stories. We are delighted to see that apart from providing first class health care to the community, the GHA is a dynamic hub for professional advancement for our staff and also for visiting future medical practitioners.”

“Our close links with medical institutions in UK like Edge Hill, has meant that St Bernard’s Hospital was chosen by UK students to carry out their elective placements. The Ministry of Health is extremely proud of these relationships, which underline the collegiality and camaraderie that exists among clinicians and also the good reputation that Gibraltar has acquired among the medical profession.”

