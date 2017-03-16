Trinity House unveils cutting edge technology for Gibraltar’s iconic lighthouse

Gibraltar’s Trinity Lighthouse at Europa Point, which has kept mariners safe for 176 years, has been fitted out with modern LED beacons capable of beaming light 18 nautical miles out to sea.

Trinity House, the General Lighthouse Authority responsible for the operation of Europa Point, said the new equipment unveiled yesterday is expected to last more than 20 years.

The Gibraltar Trinity Lighthouse is the most southerly Lighthouse of Trinity’s 66 Lighthouses across the UK, the Channel Islands and Gibraltar.

The works over the past few months have included the removal of the 60 year old rotating optic now replaced by new technology and the two LED lanterns. It is the historical optic – the Second Order optic – which was yesterday presented to the University of Gibraltar and which is now housed in its lobby for all to see.



It was unveiled yesterday by Vice Chancellor Professor Daniella Tilbury and Trinity Director of Operations Commodore Rob Dorey in the presence of CBF Mike Walliker and local guests.

