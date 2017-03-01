TOSSING AND TURNING

Grand Battery House was a hive of activity yesterday as close to 300 people joined in the pancake event organised by Cancer Relief. Pancake Day was a great success with more than £2,000 raised for the charity and a total of 282 pancakes tossed and turned by the chefs from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Kevin Bloor and Iriak Silva. They were both clear about their recipe – milk, flour and egg. They demonstrated their tossing skills and passed on their recipe. Make it simple and as from the centre there was plenty of variety with fruit, jam and the traditional lemon and sugar. Battery House was decorated with the Cancer Relief colours and there were raffles and goodies on sale. This was the fourth time the charity organisers an event on Shrove Tuesday. Pic: Johnny Bugeja

