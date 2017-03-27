Summer Nights to go on tour

The popular Summer Nights are set to go on tour around Gibraltar this summer. The event which has been organised over the past few years has normally been held at Casemates but this year will be taken to different locations.

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is working very closely with GibMedia, who were the successful tenderer for this year’s summer-long weekly event.

It is envisaged that the events will take place in Chatham Counterguard, Governor’s Parade, John Mackintosh Square, Casemates Square and Ocean Village.

“The idea will allow regeneration of different areas in town, as well as better sharing out of the event with local establishments in other areas,” said a spokesperson for GCS.

The 2017 Summer Nights will be take place every Thursday and Saturday as from Thursday 13 July to Saturday 12 August 2017

More information on the programme of events will be made available in due course.

