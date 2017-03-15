Spanish police seize huge weapons haul

Spanish Police have released remarkable images of a huge arsenal of illegal weapons seized from a criminal gang last January.

The haul includes over 10,000 assault rifles, machine guns, pistols, revolvers, and 400 mortar shells and grenades.

Among the weapons seized were 9,000 Spanish-built CETME assault rifles.



Spanish police said the deactivated weapons had been purchased legally by the gang but were being restored and sold on the black market in Europe.

Spanish investigators supported by Europol also found an illegal workshop with machinery to manipulate and reactivate weapons.

Five people were arrested following raids in several locations in the north of Spain including in Bizkaia, Gerona and Cantabria.

The arsenal was located following an investigation into the weapons used by a terrorist in a shooting at the Jewish museum in Brussels in 2014, in which four people died.

