Spain’s King Felipe to visit UK in June

Buckingham Palace announced yesterday that the King of Spain would make an official trip to Britain in June.
Buckingham Palace said in a short statement: “King Felipe VI, accompanied by Queen Letizia of Spain, has accepted an invitation from the Queen to pay a state visit to the United Kingdom from 6th to 8th June 2017.”
“The King and Queen of Spain will stay at Buckingham Palace.”


Spain’s monarch was due to make a state visit to the UK in March last year but this was postponed due to a political crisis in his country after an inconclusive general election in December 2015.


“The Spanish state visit is taking place in June,” said Theresa May’s official spokesman.
“We look forward to welcoming the king and queen. It’s an opportunity to celebrate our close historic, commercial and cultural ties.”

