Spain’s King Felipe to visit UK in June

Buckingham Palace announced yesterday that the King of Spain would make an official trip to Britain in June.

Buckingham Palace said in a short statement: “King Felipe VI, accompanied by Queen Letizia of Spain, has accepted an invitation from the Queen to pay a state visit to the United Kingdom from 6th to 8th June 2017.”

“The King and Queen of Spain will stay at Buckingham Palace.”

The King of Spain, accompanied by Queen Letizia, has accepted an invitation from The Queen to pay a State Visit to the UK in June. pic.twitter.com/OhLu0pdC1s — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 10, 2017



Spain’s monarch was due to make a state visit to the UK in March last year but this was postponed due to a political crisis in his country after an inconclusive general election in December 2015.

The Queen previously hosted The King's father King Juan Carlos of Spain in the UK in 1986. pic.twitter.com/PYnexoNU4s — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 10, 2017

The Queen visited Madrid in 1988 and is pictured here with both the then King Juan Carlos and the then Crown Prince Felipe. pic.twitter.com/Q98zKcV6s2 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 10, 2017



“The Spanish state visit is taking place in June,” said Theresa May’s official spokesman.

“We look forward to welcoming the king and queen. It’s an opportunity to celebrate our close historic, commercial and cultural ties.”