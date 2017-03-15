Spain would consider ‘special status’ for Gib – report

Spain is prepared to consider a “special status” for Gibraltar to ensure frontier fluidity, but this would have to be agreed bilaterally with the UK outside Brexit talks, it was reported yesterday.

Leading Spanish newspaper El Pais made the claim as it reported that Alfonso Dastis, Spain’s Foreign Minister, said his government would be willing under certain conditions to explore ways to maintain the free movement of people between the two Ireland and Northern Ireland.

According to El Pais, Sr Dastis made clear that the formula Spain was prepared to apply to Ulster cannot be transferred to Gibraltar.

But the newspaper, without quoting the minister directly, added: “Spain is prepared to look into a special status for the British Overseas Territory, in part to facilitate the movement of thousands of Spaniards who work in Gibraltar, but that would require a bilateral agreement between London and Madrid to be conducted separately to the Brexit negotiations.”

