Skyping with the author

At Notre Dame School they organised a special Skype link with UK where the children were able to speak to a children’s author Michael Wayne Rosen. He interacted with the children and they were able to ask questions. Mr Rosen is an English children’s novelist and poet, the author of 140 books. His books include Uncle Gobb and the Dread Shed, A Great Big Cuddle, Laugh Out Loud Joke Book and Jelly Boots Smelly Boots.

Meanwhile, at St Bernard’s First School, as in all other schools a variety of books were selected for the day with everyone dressing up.



To celebrate this year’s World Book Day in Gibraltar, The Convent held a special reading by the Governor’s wife Lorraine Davis and the Deputy Governor’s wife Ros Day. Mrs Davis said, “Highlighting the joys of reading to children is paramount; it’s a vital life-skill. Good reading starts early and children must also be encouraged to share books with others. This reading was a fun way to get children’s imaginations fired up and encourage those who don’t normally read, to become avid readers.”



At Governor’s Meadow there was a visit from local author Sonia Golt. The school held a special assembly where Mrs Golt read to the pupils who were dressed in book-themed costumes inspiring them to write their own stories and developing their ideas.