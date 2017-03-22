Sian makes it seven

The seventh Miss Gibraltar contestant signed onto the pageant yesterday with the deadline for applications this Friday.

Sian Dean posed for photographs as she signed onto the Miss Gibraltar 2017 pageant at the Gibraltar Exhibitions of Modern Art Gallery.

The 20 year old has entered the pageant as she believes it will be a great experience that will enhance her self-confidence.

“I would be honoured to represent my homeland and be a great ambassador for Gibraltar, furthermore I would like to contribute and help out our charitable community,” she said.

At the pageant signing yesterday Miss Dean told the Chronicle she looks forward to the rehearsals.

“Towards the show I am feeling nervous as in a sense that it is something that I have never done before,” she said.

“It is a new experience where I hope to make friends and have fun.”

Her hobbies include mixed martial arts, Brazilian Ju-Jitsu and Skiing and academically she aims to pursue a degree in the Spanish language.

Sian’s perfect day would be spent at Catalan Bay with loved ones.

Organisers are still searching for more ladies aged between 17 and 25 to join the pageant.

The first 10 ladies to sign for the pageant will receive £400 each and the winner will represent Gibraltar at the Miss World pageant later this year.

The Miss Gibraltar pageant will take place on July 8 at the Tercentenary Sports Hall.

