The final day of the Special Olympics Winter Games brought with it the confirmation of a second gold medal for the Gibraltar team. They return to the Rock today with a total of seven medals from the Winter Games – two gold, three silver and two bronze.

Gibraltarian athlete Daniella Vinent won a gold medal for the SN Snowshoeing 50M Race Final Division. This was her second medal at these games having already won a silver medal in the SN Snowshoeing 25M Race earlier in the week.

Daniella was thrilled at her win.

Hers would prove to be a tight race with both Daniella and her Spanish rival Natividad Lopez Escobar crossing the line at the same time in 16.80 seconds.

The result was a joint gold medal presented to both athletes who had ended the race side by side on the finishing line.

Director Special Olympics Gibraltar said the achievement from the local athletes at a Winter Games was “simply tremendous”.

“I am truly amazed because I never thought it would ever happen. These are not sports we can train in locally and in these games we have achieved a total of seven medals which is beyond anything we could have ever imagined,” she said.

“Getting gold is fantastic – and two, just beyond belief but we cannot depreciate the achievement of all the athletes and the other medal wins, all of which are important to us, and for which we feel just as proud,” she said.

Gibraltar one of 1q05 delegations from across the globe also competed in the floor ball team event where the team also fought hard in their last game against Bharat to win 3 – 2 which left them in 5th place in their group overall.

The games came to a close last night and the team return home this evening.

The next Special Olympics 2019 World Summer Games will be held in Abu Dhabi.

Credit GEPA Pictures-Special Olympics