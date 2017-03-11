RGP probe ends in jail for US paedophile

An American paedophile was jailed for 90 years this week thanks to a tip-off from the Royal Gibraltar Police.

During an RGP investigation into Colin Fisher, a local man convicted of voyeurism and possession of indecent images of children, officers found he was Skyping 60-year old US citizen Michael Pierce, who was sexually abusing children in Michigan.

Acting on information provided by the RGP, Lake Orion Police Department launched an investigation and searched Pierce’s home.

The US police officers found videos of children being sexually abused and Pierce admitted to recording the videos whilst abusing children.

He subsequently faced three charges of production of child pornography and pleaded guilty in September 2016.

Pierce took more than 100 sexually explicit photos and nearly 30 videos of children.

“There is no greater harm or cancer-like evil inflicted on a child than this type of crime,” said Lake Orion Police Chief Jerry Narsh.

Judge Sean Cox of the Eastern District of Michigan jailed Pierce for 90 years last Wednesday.

The RGP have been thanked and congratulated by the US authorities for their “expertise and diligence in their investigations and the assistance afforded to their law enforcement agencies”.

