PSOE highlights commercial border delays

The PSOE will table a motion in the Spanish parliament highlighting “alarming” delays at the commercial border between La Linea and Gibraltar, and calling on Madrid not to use customs controls for political ends.

The motion, which must be debated within two months, was announced by the Socialist MP Salvador de la Encina yesterday.

The problems faced by businesses on either side of the border were discussed at a meeting yesterday between Sr de la Encina and representative of Apymell, La Linea’s association of small and medium-sized businesses; cross-border workers association Ascteg; and the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce.

“The border is not operating efficiently,” Sr de la Encina said after the meeting in La Linea.

As a result, “businesses on this side of the border are experiencing significant losses in terms of exports of products and goods.”

“The border is already suffering the effects of Brexit, even though Brexit has yet to happen.”

The Socialist MP for Cádiz province said the Spanish Government was ignoring a number of problems that impacted on frontier fluidity.

These included a shortage of human and technical resources and the lack of a warehouse for goods.

Additionally, the fact that the commercial frontier was closed during the weekend meant perishable goods often went to waste, while Monday mornings routinely resulted in queues and lengthy delays.

