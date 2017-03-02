Positive Engagement on Brexit Matters between Gibraltar and UK

The second meeting of the Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) on Brexit between the United Kingdom and Gibraltar Governments took place yesterday morning at the Cabinet Office buildings in Whitehall.

The Gibraltar Government described the meeting as “positive and constructive” and said a number of issues were covered in relation to the impact of the planned departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union.

The Gibraltar delegation was led by the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and included the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, who is responsible for Europe and Brexit work, the Attorney General Michael Llamas, the Financial Secretary Albert Mena and UK Representative Dominique Searle.

The United Kingdom delegation was chaired by Robin Walker MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Exiting the European Union and included Sir Alan Duncan MP, Minister for Europe and the Americas and Lord Price, Minister at the Department of International Trade.

There was a lengthy and detailed discussion about areas like the land border, aviation and future trade agreements between the United Kingdom, the European Union and third countries.

The importance of trade issues was reflected in the presence of Lord Price who is a Minister in that Department.

The next meeting of the JMC will take place after the negotiations have started, given that the UK intends to give formal notice of its departure from the EU later this month.

Mr Picardo said: ‘Today’s meeting has been an excellent opportunity to engage with the three lead departments in the UK Government which are important to Gibraltar in the context of our Brexit work.”

“Together we have looked at the politics of Brexit, we have looked at how our exit from the EU can create new opportunities for Gibraltar and how new partners around the world can work with us to create many of these new opportunities.”

Related