Picardo to meet Fox as Lords debate Gibraltar

The House of Lords is to hold a debate on Gibraltar tomorrow following the recent publication of a report by its EU Select Committee.

The debate will be attended by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, who flew to London yesterday for a series of meeting related to Brexit.

Their programme includes a meeting with the Secretary of State for International Trade, Dr Liam Fox.

In their absence, the Minister for the Environment, Energy, Climate Change and Education Dr John Cortes will act as Chief Minister until Wednesday.

In their report, the Lords’ EU Select Committee said Gibraltar’s future relationship with the EU must be negotiated as part of the wider UK Brexit deal and not bilaterally with Spain.

The committee said the British Government had “a moral duty” to stand up for the Rock.

The debate will be introduced by Lord Boswell of Aynho, Chair of the European Union Committee. Baroness Goldie will respond for the Government.

